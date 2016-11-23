Holiday Gifts for Kids project begins

Holiday Gifts for Kids is a program intended to assist parents or guardians who are financially unable to provide a gift for their child at Christmas, United Way officials said in a release.

The program is available to families living within the boundaries of School District 31.

Gifts are only available for children who are pre-registered and meet the program's guidelines, which are detailed on the registration form. Registration deadline is Dec. 2. Registration forms are available for pickup and drop off at several locations, including Bi-CAP Head Start, Beltrami County Public Health office, Rural Minnesota CEP, Northern Dental Access Center, Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area and First National Bank of Bemidji. The registration form is available online at www.unitedwaybemidji.org.

A "Pizza, Pop, and Pictures with Santa" event will be held at from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE. Bring a camera to take photos of your children with Santa.

Children should bring a wish list to give to Santa, as well, according to the release. Cost is $5 per person and proceeds go directly to the Holiday Gifts for Kids Program.

Monetary donations are the best way to support the Holiday Gifts for Kids Program because it allows the committee to purchase toys at similar price values. Donations help to ensure there are enough toys for each age group of registered children. Monetary contributions can be made payable to Holiday Gifts for Kids and mailed to the United Way office at Box 27, Bemidji, MN 56619.

For more information, call the United Way of Bemidji at (218) 444-8929.

All donations benefit children in the local area. Donations of new, unwrapped gift for a boy or girl up to 16 years of age, can be donations. Drop off gifts at one of the following locations including First National Bank of Bemidji, L & M Fleet, Menard's, Wal-Mart, or Walgreens.

Toys will be distributed Dec. 15 at the Sanford Center.