Guns, drugs and cash seized from Bemidji man's home

Brandin Charles Curtis, 20, has been held in the Beltrami County Jail since his Sunday arrest and was charged Tuesday morning with fifth-degree possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, fourth-degree possession of LSD, third-degree possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and second-degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

According to the complaint:

Deputies executed a search warrant on Curtis' home at the 4300 block of Henry Lane NW, north of the city, at about 9 p.m. Sunday night after a deputy attempting to serve Curtis with civil forfeiture papers saw him packaging "a white crystalline substance" on a digital scale.

While executing the warrant, deputies seized a total of 14.5 grams of methamphetamine, including packaging;14.75 grams of cocaine; 15 ounces of marijuana; 19 tabs of LSD; about $2,500 in cash; multiple high-caliber rifles and multiple TracFones "consistent with drug trafficking," according to the complaint.

After his arrest, Curtis told law enforcement he had planned to distribute the methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, but said the LSD was for personal use. He also said he had been selling marijuana "for some time" but had recently begun selling other drugs.

Curtis' next court appearance had not been scheduled as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.