Soup for African Missions event set

The event will include a selection soups while listening to presentations about the work of Hands of Action in Uganda. Each presenters will share highlights of their most recent mission trip. There will also be a pop-up gift shop filled with local and international gifts. Tickets are $10 per person, children 5 years of age and younger will eat for free. Seating is limited. Tickets can be purchased online at www.handsofactioninternational.org or at The Least of These Fair Trade and Handmade Gift Shoppe, 108 Third St. NW. Funds raised at this event will support the mission work in Uganda in February.