Soup for African Missions event set
BEMIDJI -- The community is invited to a Soup for African Missions, a soup and bread meal experience hosted by Hands of Action International, a Bemidji area non-profit organization. The event will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Evangelical Covenant Church, 5405 Hart Lane NW.
The event will include a selection soups while listening to presentations about the work of Hands of Action in Uganda. Each presenters will share highlights of their most recent mission trip. There will also be a pop-up gift shop filled with local and international gifts. Tickets are $10 per person, children 5 years of age and younger will eat for free. Seating is limited. Tickets can be purchased online at www.handsofactioninternational.org or at The Least of These Fair Trade and Handmade Gift Shoppe, 108 Third St. NW. Funds raised at this event will support the mission work in Uganda in February.