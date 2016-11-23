Entrance fees to state parks waived Friday
BEMIDJI -- Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith has announced there will be another Free Park Friday over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Entry fees at all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas will be waived on Friday.
“I wish everyone in Minnesota a peaceful, warm Thanksgiving on Thursday. And on Friday after Thanksgiving, I can't think of anything better than visiting one of Minnesota's spectacular state parks, with free admission,” Smith said in a release.
For more information including directions and find recommended hikes visit http://www.dnr.state.mn.us/freeparkfriday/index.html