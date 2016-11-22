The National Weather Service says a wintry mix of snow and rain will continue through Wednesday morning, with snow accumulations of up to 2 inches in some areas, and with the freezing rain there will be slippery road conditions throughout much of northwest Minnesota.

A winter weather advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties, and drivers should be prepared for dangerous road conditions and limited visibility.

The latest road conditions are available by calling 511 or you can find them on Minnesota Department of Transportation website at http://lb.511mn.org/mnlb/.