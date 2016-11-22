Co-op sale to benefit nonprofits

BEMIDJI -- Harmony Food Co-op will sponsor the 4th Annual Shop Local, Give Local event on Friday. Open from 8 a.m to 8 p.m., Harmony will offer a 10 percent off at the register all day and will also donate 10 percent of the day’s sales to four local nonprofits -- The Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter, The Bemidji Community Food Shelf, PetFixers Spay and Neuter Assistance and Evergreen Youth and Family Services. Representatives from each nonprofit will be at Harmony from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Last year, Harmony donated more than $220 to each of the nonprofit recipients, officials said in a release.