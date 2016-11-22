Thanksgiving holiday closures, schedules
BEMIDJI -- Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, most, if not all, government offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. For those residents who have city of Bemidji refuse collection on Thursday, their refuse will be picked up on Friday, the city said in a release.
Many other organizations also will be closed for the holiday and Friday, including the Senior Activity Center; although they will be open from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday during the Night We Light events, servicing cocoa, coffee, cider and cookies at the center, 216 Third St. NW.
The Bemidji Public Library will close early Wednesday, at 5 p.m., and reopen at 9 a.m. Friday and stay open until 5 p.m.