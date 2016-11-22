Thanksgiving holiday closures, schedules

Many other organizations also will be closed for the holiday and Friday, including the Senior Activity Center; although they will be open from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday during the Night We Light events, servicing cocoa, coffee, cider and cookies at the center, 216 Third St. NW.

The Bemidji Public Library will close early Wednesday, at 5 p.m., and reopen at 9 a.m. Friday and stay open until 5 p.m.