Salute to Service: Veterans Day ceremonies held throughout the region
BEMIDJI—Events for Veterans Day were scattered around the Bemidji community throughout the day Friday.
Area schools hosted programs in the morning, including Paul Bunyan Elementary, which had a flag raising ceremony and students and teachers recited the Pledge of Allegiance outside. Lincoln Elementary had local veterans line the hall as students thanked them for their service.
The Senior Activity Center also hosted an event to honor veterans in the afternoon. The First City Singers performed along with Beltrami County Commissioner Joe Vene and Claude Sand was the speaker for the event.
Aircorps Aviation held a community event and displayed their current restorations, which were a P-51C Lope's Hope the 3rd and P-47D-23 Razorback. Check out www.bemidjipioneer.com for more photographs.