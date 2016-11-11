The Senior Activity Center also hosted an event to honor veterans in the afternoon. The First City Singers performed along with Beltrami County Commissioner Joe Vene and Claude Sand was the speaker for the event.

Aircorps Aviation held a community event and displayed their current restorations, which were a P-51C Lope's Hope the 3rd and P-47D-23 Razorback. Check out www.bemidjipioneer.com for more photographs.