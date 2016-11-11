Search
    Salute to Service: Veterans Day ceremonies held throughout the region

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 6:57 p.m.
    Jeremiah Freye raises the flag outside of Paul Bunyan Elementary School on Veterans Day Friday morning. The school hosted a flag raising ceremony and said the Pledge of Allegiance. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer) 1 / 11
    Students and teachers at Paul Bunyan Elementary School recite the Pledge of Allegiance during a Veterans Day ceremony on Friday morning. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer) 2 / 11
    Beltrami County Commissioner Joe Vene sings the "Star-Spangled Banner" during the Senior Activity Center's Veterans Day Tribute on Friday afternoon. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer) 3 / 11
    Cynthia White conducts the First City Singers as they perform "Battle Hymn of the Republic" during the Senior Activity Center's Veterans Day Tribute on Friday afternoon. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer) 4 / 11
    Veterans of the U.S. Army stand as the First City Singers perform "The Caissons Go Rolling Along" during the Senior Activity Center's Veterans Day Tribute on Friday afternoon. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer) 5 / 11
    Veteran Claude Sand speaks during the Senior Activity Center's Veterans Day Tribute on Friday afternoon. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer) 6 / 11
    Navy veteran Ray Millar (left) and Stefan Hokuf, reverse engineering lead have a conversation Friday at a Veterans Day community event held at AirCorps Aviation. During the event, the projects on display were two current restorations, a P-51C Lope’s Hope the 3rd and P-47D-23 Razorback airplanes. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)7 / 11
    Kristen Sandmeyer, 6, spots a veteran to give a card to Friday during a Veterans Day community event held at AirCorps Aviation. Area Girl Scouts were handing out homemade cards to veterans during the event. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)8 / 11
    Local veterans line the hallway as students thank them for their service on Friday at Lincoln Elementary School in Bemidji. (Submitted photo)9 / 11
    A Veterans Day ceremony is held at Lincoln Elementary School in Bemidji on Friday, Veterans Day. (Submitted photo)10 / 11
    A Veterans Day ceremony is held at Lincoln Elementary School in Bemidji on Friday, Veterans Day. (Submitted photo)11 / 11

    BEMIDJI—Events for Veterans Day were scattered around the Bemidji community throughout the day Friday.

    Area schools hosted programs in the morning, including Paul Bunyan Elementary, which had a flag raising ceremony and students and teachers recited the Pledge of Allegiance outside. Lincoln Elementary had local veterans line the hall as students thanked them for their service.

    The Senior Activity Center also hosted an event to honor veterans in the afternoon. The First City Singers performed along with Beltrami County Commissioner Joe Vene and Claude Sand was the speaker for the event.

    Aircorps Aviation held a community event and displayed their current restorations, which were a P-51C Lope's Hope the 3rd and P-47D-23 Razorback. Check out www.bemidjipioneer.com for more photographs.

