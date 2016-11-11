The GigaZone Gaming Championship will also be open to the public. Attendees can participate in free Mario Kart, Street Fighter V, Donkey Kong, PAC-MAN, Move or Die and Magic the Gathering tournaments, as well as watch the League of Legends players compete.

"It's basically come when you want, leave when you want," said Brian Bissonette, marketing supervisor for Paul Bunyan Communications, which is sponsoring the event.

Twenty-six League of Legends teams have competed online since mid-September for a chance to play at the Sanford Center. All but eight have been eliminated. Saturday's event will include four quarterfinal matches, two semifinal matches, one third-place match and the championship scheduled to start between 7 to 9 p.m.

Bissonette said the event could appeal to a wide range of people due to the large number of gamers in the area.

"There's a lot of gamers in northern Minnesota," Bissonette said. "It's one of those things people just don't realize because a lot of it's done inside your home and potentially alone."

The event opens to the public at 10 a.m. Attendees can also enter to win door prizes, which will be awarded at the end of the day.