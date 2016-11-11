Benefit dinner for Northome's Kendra and Josh Scafe

Earlier in 2016, Kendra (Skaug) Scafe of Alvwood, was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension.

Kendra is a 25 year old wife and mother of two young boys. She is currently at the University of Minnesota hospital intensive care unit, where she will remain until a double lung transplant can be performed. Kendra has a rare blood type and is at the top transplant donor waiting list. Due to the critical condition, doctors will even transplant a “non-match blood type” set of lungs. In the beginning of November, she is very near being placed on the an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, an artificial lung blood warmer and monitoring machine. Once the transplant takes place, there will be a long rehab period and she will need to remain in the hospital. Her husband Josh is employed at Anderson Fabrics, but is staying at the hospital with Kendra.

Donations can be sent to Kendra Scafe Fund, Deerwood Bank, PO Box 6, Northome, Minn., 56601. For more information, visit Kendra’s Caring Bridge page at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/kendrascafe.