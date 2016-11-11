Six students represent Kelliher at STAR program

Six Kelliher sixth-grade students were trained to be peer educators. Kelliher was represented by Roland Roy, Quincy Jones, Abigale Hurt, Wyatt Plackner, Cooper Brambrink and Elliot Schuh. Cynthia Celander, Kelliher guidance counselor, serves as their advisor.

Students learned skills needed to understand needs and feelings, how to be an upstander, personal perspectives, conflict styles, mindfulness, and cooperative games. This team of students will now rehearse and deliver lessons during the school year on social/emotional learning for Kelliher students in grades first through sixth, a release said.