Amata Jo Molnar claimed Mayor-elect Patch’s vacancy on the Blackduck City Council garnering 220 votes. Jason Kolb and Kevin Beck were the top two-write in votes with nine and two votes, respectively.

The Blackduck School Board remains the same with re-elections won by Donna Stroeing with 1,248 votes; Bob Klug, Jr. with 1,003 votes; and Grant Mistic with 1,168 votes. A total of 118 write-in votes were tallied for the school board elections.

In other area elections, Kelliher’s Darin Latterell was re-elected Mayor with 123 votes.

Three write-in candidates for Mayor (30 votes), City Clerk (17 votes) and Council Member (41 votes) were recorded for Tenstrike, but no names were listed on the Secretary of State’s website, while neighboring Turtle River documented 50 write-in votes for Mayor. There were five write-in candidates for the Mayor of Funkley.

Here’s a breakdown of some other area races:

Blackduck

Mayor: Rudy Patch, 226; Write-in, 18.

City Council: Amata Jo Molnar, 220; Write-ins, 17.

Blackduck School District

School Board: Donna Stroeing, 1,257; Robert Klug, Jr., 1,011; Grant Mistic, 1,174; Write-in, 118.

Kelliher

Mayor: Darin Latterell, 123; Write-in, 3.

City Council: Laura Nelson, 122; Write-in, 23.

School Board: Rachel Jorgensen, 352; Al Nolan, 107; Frank Duresky, 402; Dawn Jensen, 382; Write-in, 5.

Beltrami County Commissioner

District 2: Reed Olson, 1,845; Joe Vene, 1,768; Write-in, 16.

District 4: Tim Sumner, 1,880; Vince Gross, 14; Write-in, 9.

District 5: Jim Lucachick, 2,686; Ralph Morris, 1,374; Write-in, 22.

Red Lake School District

School Board: Michael Barrett, 1,075; Chris Jourdain, Sr., 805; Jean M. Donnell, 488; Doug Desjarlait, 718; Kathryn “Jody” Beaulieu, 682; Rhonda Lussier, 335; Write-in, 19.

Grygla School District

School Board: Andrew Oslund, 358; Karinna Tinnes, 336; Jeremy Rychlock 404; Stacy Englund, 177; Write-in, 18.

Solway

Mayor: Michael Rhineberger, 35; Write-in, 3.

City Council: Seat 1: John D Trammell III, 38; Write-in, 0. Seat 2: Robert L Coulter, 37; Write-in, 0.

City Clerk: Jennifer Trammell, 38; Write-in, 0.

Wilton

Mayor: Jeffrey L. Snyder; 88; Write-in, 14.

City Council Member at Large: Richard L Larson, 96; Write-in, 3.

City treasurer: Jessica P Larson, 100; Write-in, 1.

Cass County County Commissioner

District 2: Robert Kangas, 1,708; John W. Warren, 952; Write-in, 5.

District 3: Jeff Peterson, 2,373; Phil Kinnunen, 730; Write-in, 10.

District 5: Dick Downham, 1,619; Write-in, 28.

Bena

Mayor: Patrick M. Rooney, 20; Katiline Ash, 10; Write-in, 0.

City Council: Bryan L. Finn, 21; Stephanie Anwiler, 19; Write-in, 2.

Cass Lake

Mayor: Jerry D. Smith, 118; Richard W Molash Sr., 50; Wayne Bohn, 41; Write-in, 3.

City Council: Rene Wright, 85; Scott Reimer, 103; Barbara Sproul, 118; Write-in, 4.

Special Election for Council Member: George L. Donnell, 185; Write-in, 5.

Cass Lake-Bena School District

School Board: Cindy Jackson Kingbird, 621; Michael Reyes, 531; Matt Erickson, 664; Jennie Reyes, 613; Jamie Mitchell, 613; David A. Yates, 781; Jody DeVault, 583; Write-in, 34.