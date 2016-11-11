Search
    The votes are in… Election results around the Blackduck area

    By Audrey Zimmerman Today at 3:01 p.m.
    Rudy Patch is the new mayor of Blackduck following Tuesday’s general election.

    Patch, who is a City Council member, won by a wide margin of 226 votes with the write-in candidate(s) receiving only 18 votes. Patch will succeed current Mayor Daryl Lundberg.

    Amata Jo Molnar claimed Mayor-elect Patch’s vacancy on the Blackduck City Council garnering 220 votes. Jason Kolb and Kevin Beck were the top two-write in votes with nine and two votes, respectively.

    The Blackduck School Board remains the same with re-elections won by Donna Stroeing with 1,248 votes; Bob Klug, Jr. with 1,003 votes; and Grant Mistic with 1,168 votes. A total of 118 write-in votes were tallied for the school board elections.

    In other area elections, Kelliher’s Darin Latterell was re-elected Mayor with 123 votes.

    Three write-in candidates for Mayor (30 votes), City Clerk (17 votes) and Council Member (41 votes) were recorded for Tenstrike, but no names were listed on the Secretary of State’s website, while neighboring Turtle River documented 50 write-in votes for Mayor. There were five write-in candidates for the Mayor of Funkley.

    Here’s a breakdown of some other area races:

    Blackduck

    Mayor: Rudy Patch, 226; Write-in, 18.

    City Council: Amata Jo Molnar, 220; Write-ins, 17.

    Blackduck School District

    School Board: Donna Stroeing, 1,257; Robert Klug, Jr., 1,011; Grant Mistic, 1,174; Write-in, 118.

    Kelliher

    Mayor: Darin Latterell, 123; Write-in, 3.

    City Council: Laura Nelson, 122; Write-in, 23.

    School Board: Rachel Jorgensen, 352;  Al Nolan, 107; Frank Duresky, 402; Dawn Jensen, 382; Write-in, 5.

    Beltrami County Commissioner

    District 2: Reed Olson, 1,845; Joe Vene, 1,768; Write-in, 16.

    District 4: Tim Sumner, 1,880; Vince Gross, 14; Write-in, 9.

    District 5: Jim Lucachick, 2,686; Ralph Morris, 1,374; Write-in, 22.  

    Red Lake School District

    School Board: Michael Barrett, 1,075; Chris Jourdain, Sr., 805; Jean M. Donnell, 488; Doug Desjarlait, 718; Kathryn “Jody” Beaulieu, 682; Rhonda Lussier, 335; Write-in, 19.

    Grygla School District

    School Board: Andrew Oslund, 358; Karinna Tinnes, 336; Jeremy Rychlock 404; Stacy Englund, 177; Write-in, 18.

    Solway

    Mayor: Michael Rhineberger, 35; Write-in, 3.

    City Council: Seat 1: John D Trammell III, 38; Write-in, 0. Seat 2:  Robert L Coulter, 37; Write-in, 0.

    City Clerk: Jennifer Trammell, 38; Write-in, 0.

    Wilton

    Mayor: Jeffrey L. Snyder; 88; Write-in, 14.

    City Council Member at Large: Richard L Larson, 96; Write-in, 3.

    City treasurer: Jessica P Larson, 100; Write-in, 1.

    Cass County County Commissioner

    District 2: Robert Kangas, 1,708; John W. Warren, 952; Write-in, 5.

    District 3: Jeff Peterson, 2,373; Phil Kinnunen, 730; Write-in, 10.

    District 5: Dick Downham, 1,619; Write-in, 28.

    Bena

    Mayor: Patrick M. Rooney, 20; Katiline Ash, 10; Write-in, 0.

    City Council: Bryan L. Finn, 21; Stephanie Anwiler, 19; Write-in, 2.

    Cass Lake

    Mayor: Jerry D. Smith, 118; Richard W Molash Sr., 50; Wayne Bohn, 41; Write-in, 3.

    City Council: Rene Wright, 85; Scott Reimer, 103; Barbara Sproul, 118; Write-in, 4.

    Special Election for Council Member: George L. Donnell, 185; Write-in, 5.

    Cass Lake-Bena School District

    School Board: Cindy Jackson Kingbird, 621; Michael Reyes, 531; Matt Erickson, 664; Jennie Reyes, 613; Jamie Mitchell, 613; David A. Yates, 781; Jody DeVault, 583; Write-in, 34.

