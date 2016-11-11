Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Want our top headlines in your inbox every weekday? Sign up for our newsletter

    Blackduck road construction project nearing an end

    By Audrey Zimmerman Today at 2:54 p.m.

    The major road construction project in Blackduck is drawing to a close.

    The project was the primary topic of discussion at Monday night’s City Council meeting. According to construction technician Brandon Carlson of Widseth Smith Nolting and Public Works Supervisor Bob Klug, Jr., the project should be wrapping up fairly soon.

    “Everything is pretty much starting to wrap up. We’ve got all the gravel and stuff on (and) we should be getting ready for the pavement here soon,” said Carlson.

    Klug reported good news following Carlon’s update.

    “After many failed attempts at getting a price from Mark Sand & Gravel for paving Fourth Street, I got a price today from Northern Paving to the tune of $29,500.”

    Klug said the paving was scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

    Klug also said the Wayside Rest and golf course irrigation system are both closed up and winterized.

    Shawnda Lahr, manager of The Pond, reported the store did about $1,800 in on- and off-sale liquor sales the week before the Minnesota Deer Hunting Opener.

    In other news:

    • The next Blackduck Municipal Golf Course board meeting will be in January, though a date has not been set.

    • The IMPACT 20/20 housing summit in Crookston is next Wednesday, Nov. 16.

    • The December City Council meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 at City Hall.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalBlackduckroad construction 2016
    Audrey Zimmerman

    Audrey Zimmerman is a reporter for the Blackduck American, covering everything from high school sports to City Council meetings. She graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in May 2015 and joined the Pioneer staff the following February. She also contributes to the Pioneer, reporting on local goings-on and events. 

    azimmerman@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9795
    Advertisement
    randomness