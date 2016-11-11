Police on the lookout for missing Cass Lake girl

Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin said all of the department's patrol officers have Garbow's picture, but that the department thinks she is safe. There has been activity on Garbow's Facebook page since her disappearance.

"We don't think she's in danger," Mastin said. "She just doesn't want to be found."

Garbow is described as a 5-foot-5-inch, 130-pound American Indian female with brown hair and brown eyes, and with braces on her teeth. Anyone who has had contact with Garbow or knows her whereabouts should contact police at (218) 333-9111.