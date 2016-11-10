"He was a true gentleman, there was no doubt about that," said Jim Fankhanel, owner of Bemidji Chrysler Center. "I bought his business and through that transaction, he was very fair and honest. I was never a customer of his, but he was always a gentleman to deal with."

Before closing his company in 2006 and selling it to Fankhanel, Spaulding's business, Spaulding Motors, was a mainstay in Bemidji's auto dealership sector for more than 50 years.

After serving in the Naval Air Corps during World War II and graduating from BSU, Spaulding opened his company in 1950 at a corner lot on Second Street. When it began, Spaulding only had three used cars, with one of them used as a makeshift office.

After the business moved a few times, it found a permanent home at its final location along U.S. Highway 2. From there, Spaulding would provide service to customers and look out for the people working for him.

"He was always great with his employees. He would always go and buy his employees things, like once when he went to the shop next door and got everybody Vikings cups," said Tim Gullickson, a former Spaulding employee who now works at Bemidji Chrysler Center. "He was a great employer to work for. If the employees ever needed anything, he was there. You felt like he had your back."

"My dad (Bob Lowth) said he was one of the nicest guys you could possibly ever meet. On a personal basis, getting to know him myself, that was certainly the case," said Todd Lowth, owner of Bob Lowth Ford in Bemidji. "I think he had a personality that made him a friend to all. He was also active in the community for many years here, so he'll be greatly missed."

One area of community involvement was in the world of sports. Spaulding was inducted into the BSU Athletic Hall of Fame for his competition in basketball, football, track and boxing.

When not running his business or being active with the community, Spaulding spent his time as an avid outdoorsman, enjoying the land to hunt and fish. Additionally, Spaulding had a love of opera and classical music and was an accomplished pianist himself.

Visitation for Spaulding will take place from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Olson Schwartz Funeral Home and funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday at St. Philip's Catholic Church in Bemidji.