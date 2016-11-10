"When I left I kept drinking, and she kept drinking, and we got into a fight and there was some pushing and shoving," Milosevic said. "And I wound up hitting her. And then I called the police on myself and I wound up going to jail."

Milosevic—a veteran who was deployed multiple times between 2001 and 2014—was charged with third-degree assault. While sitting in jail, he said, he believed his life was over. One year later, however, the Milosevics are packing up to move, together, to a new house a half-hour north of the Twin Cities. And Milosevic is working hard to make sure other service members get the same opportunity he did to turn their lives around.

"My wife and I have chosen to refuse to let that one bad day be the metric by which our marriage is judged," he said. "And I refuse to let that one bad day be the metric by which my character is defined. I've chosen to use this event as a catalyst to change my life and take this second chance."

Milosevic's second chance came courtesy of Beltrami County's Domestic Violence Court, a specialty court meant to help rehabilitate perpetrators of domestic violence.

Milosevic hopes to create a similar court, this one for veterans like himself.

Ten years of combat

Milosevic joined the U.S. Army in April of 2001 at the age of 17, just five months before 9/11. He attended basic training, then went on to the Ranger Indoctrination Program. Milosevic served as a ranger for 10 years and was deployed 12 times to Iraq and Afghanistan before leaving the army in September 2014.

Each time Milosevic returned from a deployment he had a harder and harder time living as a civilian. Near the end, he said, he spent his days simply waiting to return to combat and, when it was over for good, characterized his life as a "wreck."

"I had one tool in my toolbox that I needed in the Army to solve problems, especially in a combat zone, and that tool was violence," Milosevic said. "In the military it's black and white, you think in black and white...There is no room for grays."

Suddenly shoved back into a world full of grays, Milosevic, who has post-traumatic stress disorder, didn't know how to cope. He began drinking and developed substance-abuse issues. And, like many veterans, he was unwilling to ask for help.

This is not uncommon, according to Brock Hunter, a Minneapolis attorney who represented Milosevic. Hunter has helped create multiple veterans courts across the state, and runs the nonprofit Veterans Defense Project.

"Many times (veterans') training and conditioning that they received by the military actually makes them reluctant to raise their hand and ask for help," Hunter said. "They've been trained and conditioned to believe that they should be tough enough to handle anything on their own. In fact, the more elite the combat unit the veteran comes from, the more likely that scenario exists."

Criminal charges are often a wake-up call to veterans, Hunter said. He and Milosevic hope a veterans court can harness the power of that wake-up call into something positive by giving veterans the motivation, support and resources needed to begin recovery.

Specialty courts bring challenges, rewards

Beltrami County currently has two specialty courts, one for domestic violence and one for DWIs. The county is also currently looking for funding to start a specialty drug court. A veterans court would function similarly, by connecting eligible participants with resources such as therapy and classes while also monitoring behavior.

Milosevic wants to focus on getting struggling veterans peer-to-peer support. He hopes to include a veteran justice outreach official in the process to help potential court participants get treatment tailored to their needs.

"The court requirements put on me were, in a way, sort of unique," Milosevic said. "They wanted to make sure I was following all recommendations from the VA. Those aren't normal conditions of release they put on every person that come through the system, so we want those conditions to be on there."

Starting a specialty court is time-consuming and labor-intensive, according to Trish Hansen, the district supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Hansen said it is unlikely a veterans court could be up and running within the next year, and said she has not yet looked into funding options.

"Any kind of specialty court takes a great deal of planning and grant writing and all sorts of collaboration before they start," Hansen said. "We're still trying to get our drug court funded and up and running so that's kind of where we've been focused on...so we haven't had a chance to take a look at the veterans court yet."

Despite the obstacles, Milosevic has worked to connect with those in the system who could lend a hand. He created a questionnaire to be given to veterans at the Beltrami County Jail in hopes of learning how many veterans come through each month.

Milosevic and Hunter next plan to present information on veterans issues to Paul Benshoof, the chief judge of Minnesota's Ninth Judicial District. The pair is encouraged by the response of law enforcement, jail staff and others who have heard about the idea.

"It seems from what I'm hearing from Marko...that there isn't much resistance at all," Hunter said. "There's just a lot of interest in learning more and figuring out the best way to make it work in that particular jurisdiction. It's kind of a work in progress, but it seems to be heading in the right direction."

And though he's moving away from the area, Milosevic will continue to use his personal story as a catalyst for change.

"At the end of the day, vets are responsible for other vets," he said. "We teach it all the time in the military, you are responsible to your battle buddy to your left and to your right...I am my brother's keeper."