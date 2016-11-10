Extensive search for missing teen continues

Jourdain was last seen in the Nymore area of Bemidji on Halloween night and was reported missing the next day. His disappearance prompted an ongoing, multi-agency search that has included a helicopter, a bloodhound and an investigation of nearby bodies of water, as well as a separate search conducted by civilian volunteers.

The Bemidji Police Department has also received a total of 22 tips regarding Jourdain's whereabouts, Mastin said. So far, none have panned out.

"At this point there's no indication of foul play involved in this," Mastin said. "It's just the question, 'Where is Jeremy?' and we're trying to find the answer the best we can."

Jourdain was initially considered a runaway, but law enforcement began treating him as a missing person when he wasn't quickly located. The Bemidji fire and police departments, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, the Leech Lake Department of Natural Resources and police department, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are just some agencies that have helped search the area.

Searches have covered large portions of Bemidji, including Nymore. Civilian searchers have covered areas along Highway 71, Roosevelt Road, U.S. Highway 2 and Power Dam Road. A second water search is scheduled for early next week and detectives with the Bemidji Police Department continue to investigate tips.

"It's a priority for us to find out what happened to Jeremy or where he is, and make sure that he returns to his family safely," Mastin said.

Jourdain is described as a 6-foot-4-inch, 175-pound Native American male with short, dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans. If you have had contact with Jourdain or know his current whereabouts, police ask that you contact the law enforcement center at (218) 333-9111.