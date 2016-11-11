International Games Day at Library

BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Public Library will join more than a thousand libraries around the world on Nov. 19 for the ninth annual celebration of gaming in libraries -- International Games Day @ Your Library. A friendly afternoon of board games will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. NW. The library will provide a variety of games to play, including Giant Connect 4, Tabletop Quidditch and more. If anyone has a favorite game they want to share, feel free to bring it along, officials said in a release.