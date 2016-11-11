International Games Day at Library
BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Public Library will join more than a thousand libraries around the world on Nov. 19 for the ninth annual celebration of gaming in libraries -- International Games Day @ Your Library. A friendly afternoon of board games will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. NW. The library will provide a variety of games to play, including Giant Connect 4, Tabletop Quidditch and more. If anyone has a favorite game they want to share, feel free to bring it along, officials said in a release.
International Games Day is an international initiative supported by the American Library Association, the Australian Library and Information Association and Nordic Game Day. For more information, visit the International Games Day blog http://igd.ala.org/. For more information on the events at the Bemidji Public Library, call (218) 751-3963 or visit http://bemidji.evanced.info/signup.