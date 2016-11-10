BSU offers special deals for veterans

On Veterans Day, Friday, the Gillett Wellness Center will provide free access to all veterans, active duty service members and their families. All center facilities and services, including the indoor pool and fitness classes in the center’s dance studio, are included. The center is open from 5:45 a.m. until 9 p.m. No military identification is required to take advantage of this event, according to a release.

Beaver Athletics will offer free admission to veterans and active duty service members at home games on Saturday and Nov. 18. Service members will be admitted free with a guest to BSU home football, women’s hockey and women’s basketball games Saturday and to the men’s basketball game on Nov. 18. Service members also can take advantage of a buy one, get one free ticket offer for BSU’s home men’s hockey game against Northern Michigan on Nov. 18.