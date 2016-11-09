Utke defeats incumbent Skoe in Senate 2 race

Utke, a 59-year-old insurance agent and Park Rapids City Council member, said the victory comes after weeks upon weeks of gathering support across the district.

"We talked to a lot of people and a lot of our support was generated by our ground game, getting in touch with people either by phone or in person," Utke said. "We did a lot of work starting in the summer and all the way through the fall."

According to Utke, the result was a high voter turnout that worked in his favor when the results started coming in Tuesday night.

"Locally, in Park Rapids, the voting place is right across from where I work and there was a constant flow all day. It was good to see," Utke said.

With the victory, Utke said the next step is preparing for a legislative session that will likely have health insurance as a premiere topic.

"The last month has mainly focused on health care. There were a lot of different issues, but all of a sudden health care became the big topic," Utke said. "We all know what's done is done and now we have to roll up our sleeves and come up with something that will fix this because right now we're in bad shape."

While at the capital, though, Utke said he will make it a priority to check in with his constituents to ensure that he's working for what they're asking for.

"I got to meet a lot of great people throughout the this large district and I'm looking forward to working with those people, representing them down in St. Paul," Utke said.

Skoe won't be going to returning to St. Paul to represent the area for the first time since 1999. A 62-year-old operator of a family farm, he was a member of the Minnesota House of Representatives for District 2B from 1999-2002 and has been District 2's senator since 2003.

"It was a big challenge because he had been in the Senate all those years and had served as Tax Committee Chair. He was a very strong opponent," Utke said. "He's done a lot of work for the state and we appreciate his dedication. We may disagree on the way we think things should be done, but you appreciate the fact that he put a lot of years in for the citizens."