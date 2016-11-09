Eichorn defeats Saxhaug in race for Senate District 5

By a margin of 20,245-19,700, Republican candidate Justin Eichorn edged DFL Sen. Tom Saxhaug, ending the legislator's bid for a fifth term.

Eichorn, who works at his family's third generation outdoors store, said the turnout in Tuesday's election was impressive and that he felt blessed that the people of District 5 voted him into office.

"The work basically starts tomorrow," Eichorn said Wednesday. "The Senate Republicans are meeting to decide who will be in the leadership roles and there will be some training after that for the new people coming in. That's what I have between now and when the session starts."

When the Legislature does reconvene in January, Eichorn said the topic of health insurance will likely be a focal point for those in St. Paul.

"When it does start, one of the things we're going to have to look at is MNsure. Because of the rate increases and people possibly dropped, it's become a central issue," Eichron said. "I think what we have to do right away is get a fix together and get it done in conjunction with a long term plan, so residents will have a plan they like and can afford."

For Saxhaug, 68, the loss Tuesday means he won't be returning to the Senate for the first time since 2003. Despite finishing behind Eichorn, though, Saxhaug said he was proud of what he experienced in his time at the Legislature.

"I've had 14 years in the Senate and prior to that I had nine years in city and county government. So, I think I will probably spend more time around here in Grand Rapids," Saxhaug said. "Those 14 years were magnificent. I'm satisfied and the last four years representing the Bemidji area was great. They're a great group of people."

Saxhaug, started representing the Bemidji region when he became the Senator for District 5 in 2013 because of redistricting. In his previous terms, Saxhaug represented District 3.

"I certainly have to give a shout-out to Tom Saxhaug for his years of service there," Eichorn said. "He put in a long time there and deserves to be thanked for his time there. It's time for a new direction and that's kind of the message we heard from Senate District 5."