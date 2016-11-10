ASI seeks Sankta Lucia candidates
BEMIDJI --The Bemidji Affiliate of the American Swedish Institute is again searching for a young
woman to preside over the 41th annual Sankta Lucia Festival on the morning of Dec. 13.
Young women of Swedish descent ages 16 to 21 are invited to apply. The application should be in the form of a letter written by the candidate expressing her desire to serve as Lucia and should include the following: details of her Swedish heritage, involvement in any Swedish-American organizations or activities, personal goals and special talents, as well as information regarding address, phone number, age, parents’ names, and year in school. A photo may accompany the letter but is not required.
Applications must be received by Nov. 22. They can be emailed to jmdahlby@paulbunyan.net or mailed to Sankta Lucia Committee, c/o Michelle Dahlby, 6740 Grange Rd NW, Bemidji MN 56601
Candidates will be interviewed Nov. 27. For more information, call (218)759-1453.