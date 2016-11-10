ASI seeks Sankta Lucia candidates

Young women of Swedish descent ages 16 to 21 are invited to apply. The application should be in the form of a letter written by the candidate expressing her desire to serve as Lucia and should include the following: details of her Swedish heritage, involvement in any Swedish-American organizations or activities, personal goals and special talents, as well as information regarding address, phone number, age, parents’ names, and year in school. A photo may accompany the letter but is not required.

Applications must be received by Nov. 22. They can be emailed to jmdahlby@paulbunyan.net or mailed to Sankta Lucia Committee, c/o Michelle Dahlby, 6740 Grange Rd NW, Bemidji MN 56601

Candidates will be interviewed Nov. 27. For more information, call (218)759-1453.