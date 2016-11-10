Concordia Language Villages essay contest

Students who write winning essays win a week at the Language Village of their choice. Students submit essays of 100 and 150 words on the topic “The ways that I could learn and grown from the study of the language at Concordia Language Villages.”

Packets of contest information are being delivered or sent to all area fourth- and fifth-grade student teachers. Area students may also contact Concordia Language Villages directly for entry information by calling (218) 586-8706 or emailing cbrude@cord.edu.

The deadline for all entries is Dec. 21.

This past summer, 11 local students with winning essays attended nine different villages. Over the past 13 years, 125 scholarships have been awarded to Bemidji area fourth- and fifth-graders.