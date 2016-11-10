REACH meeting set

BEMIDJI -- The REACH family and friends support group will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hope House, 2014 Seventh Street SE. The topic will be “Family Collages.” Bring magazines if you wish. At REACH, people learn from each other, exchange resources, and discuss how to cope when a family member or friend has a mental illness. Meetings are free and confidential. REACH is sponsored by Hope House and the Mental Health Association of Minnesota. For more information, call Hope House at (218) 444-6748. The REACH support group meets the third Tuesday of the month.