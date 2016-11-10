Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    MPR artist Gaelynn Lea to visit area schools

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 7:00 a.m.

    BEMIDJI -- Duluth musician Gaelynn Lea will visit area schools next week as part of Classical Minnesota Public Radio’s Class Notes Artists program. In March, Lea was named the winner of NPR Music's second-ever Tiny Desk Contest. Her entry rose to the top of more than 6,100 entries nationwide, chosen as the unanimous favorite among the contest’s six judges. The next week, she performed a moving Tiny Desk Concert, at which the show's host Bob Boilen said “there was hardly a dry eye.” She will perform her winning song “Someday We'll Linger in the Sun,” with students at each school.

    The schedule is as follows:

    • 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Cass Lake-Bena Elementary School.

    • 1 p.m., 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at Bug-O- Nay-Ge- Shig School.

    • 8:15 a.m., 8:45 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at Lincoln Elementary School.

    • 12:15 p.m., 2:45 p.m. Wednesday  at Northern Elementary School.

    • 8:45 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 11:15 a.m. Nov. 17 at Horace May Elementary School.

    • 1:15 p.m., 2:20 p.m. Nov. 17 at Bemidji Middle School.

    • 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at Central School.

    • 1 p.m., 2 p.m. Nov. 18 at Laporte Public School.

    Explore related topics:Newslocal
    Advertisement
    randomness