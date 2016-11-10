MPR artist Gaelynn Lea to visit area schools

BEMIDJI -- Duluth musician Gaelynn Lea will visit area schools next week as part of Classical Minnesota Public Radio’s Class Notes Artists program. In March, Lea was named the winner of NPR Music's second-ever Tiny Desk Contest. Her entry rose to the top of more than 6,100 entries nationwide, chosen as the unanimous favorite among the contest’s six judges. The next week, she performed a moving Tiny Desk Concert, at which the show's host Bob Boilen said “there was hardly a dry eye.” She will perform her winning song “Someday We'll Linger in the Sun,” with students at each school.