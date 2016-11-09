Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Duluth man missing in Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness

    By Forum News Service Today at 5:15 p.m.

    ELY, Minn. -- Authorities searching for a missing Duluth man in the eastern Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness located a partially submerged canoe and other items believed to have belonged to the man, authorities reported Tuesday.

    The Cook County Sheriff's Office was notified at about 3 p.m. Monday that 59-year-old Michael Raymond Hickey had failed to report to work after a fishing trip to Pine Lake in the BWCAW over the weekend. Hickey had left Friday and was supposed to return Sunday, Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen said in a news release.

    Sheriff’s deputies and Cook County Search and Rescue personnel found the Hickey's truck at the McFarland Lake boat landing, and later found the partially submerged canoe registered to the missing man, "as well as paddles and personal effects" believed to belong to the man, Eliasen reported.

    Eliasen said Hickey is a "longtime user of the area who has been fishing Pine Lake for many years."

    Explore related topics:Newslocal
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness