Duluth man missing in Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness

The Cook County Sheriff's Office was notified at about 3 p.m. Monday that 59-year-old Michael Raymond Hickey had failed to report to work after a fishing trip to Pine Lake in the BWCAW over the weekend. Hickey had left Friday and was supposed to return Sunday, Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen said in a news release.

Sheriff’s deputies and Cook County Search and Rescue personnel found the Hickey's truck at the McFarland Lake boat landing, and later found the partially submerged canoe registered to the missing man, "as well as paddles and personal effects" believed to belong to the man, Eliasen reported.

Eliasen said Hickey is a "longtime user of the area who has been fishing Pine Lake for many years."