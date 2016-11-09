The sheriff's office was notified at about 3 p.m. Monday that 59-year-old Michael Raymond Hickey had failed to report to work after a fishing trip to Pine Lake in the BWCAW over the weekend. Hickey had left Friday and was supposed to return Sunday.

The Sheriff's Office reported that at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Hickey's body was located in about 80 feet of water using side scan sonar technology provided by the St. Louis County Search and Rescue.

"This is a difficult day for all involved; an extensive multi-agency search ended with a discovery of a body in the lake," Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen said in a statement. "We always hope for the best, that we'll locate a missing person alive. Given the expansive remote search area, which is difficult to access, I commend the efforts of all of the responders involved for their unwavering dedication to this search."

Pine Lake is located north of Hovland off the Arrowhead Trail, west of McFarland Lake.

Earlier on Wednesday, responders searching for Hickey recovered a depth-finder fish locator and fishing gear, along with a backpack off the shoreline where Hickey was believed to have camped, according to the sheriff's office.

Teams began searching again at 7 a.m. Wednesday and focused on two identified areas — an area about 1,000 feet offshore near where other items belonging to Hickey were found, as well as a submerged rock pile near where Hickey fished. A K-9 search team was also requested on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office reported earlier this week that search teams found Hickey's truck at the McFarland Lake boat landing and later found a partially submerged canoe registered to Hickey, as well as paddles and personal effects belonging to him.