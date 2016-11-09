UPDATED: Bliss defeats Persell in House 5A race

With all 71 precincts reporting, Bliss garnered 10,326 votes while 8,818 residents voted for Persell.

The race between the two highlighted health insurance in the district and the state.

"MNsure is a failure," said Bliss, a 52-year-old resort owner. "We need to explore alternatives to assist all Minnesotans find affordable health care."

At an October candidates forum, Bliss said he will support a recently-introduced GOP plan for the state's health exchange, such as more providing more tax deduction options.

"Certainly the cost of health insurance is an issue that remains,” said Persell, 66, at the same forum. “We have pretty good coverage throughout the state, but there remains some issues with private coverage for individuals that we have to work on in St. Paul."

He disagreed with entirely removing MNsure, however.

The Republican also said he would make controlled spending and reducing taxes for Minnesotans a priority.

"Taxes are necessary in order for government to function," Bliss said. "However, the people in St. Paul sometimes need to be reminded that every dollar that they spend must be taken out of our pockets first."