Grossell tops Loud in House 2A race

With 93 of 107 precincts reporting, voters overwhelming selected Matt Grossell, a Republican and 50-year-old retired Clearwater County Sheriff's deputy, over DFL candidate Jerald "Jerry" Loud Tuesday—Grossell received 11,714 votes to Loud's 6,561.

Both took a shot at the House seat after incumbent Dave Hancock, R-Bemidji, announced he would not to run for another term there.

Grossell said he'd plan to work on multiple priorities in St. Paul, such as cutting taxes; reducing regulations for farmers and local businesses; and improving and encouraging local education, public safety as well as jobs and industries.

Loud, 54, is the director of Oshkiimaajitahdah, which provides assistance to families for the Red Lake Nation. His campaign prioritized passing a bonding bill and a transportation bill.

The secretary of state's website says there were 22,600 people registered to vote in the district at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.