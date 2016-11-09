UPDATED: Utke defeats Skoe in Senate District 2

Utke is a 59-year-old insurance agent and Park Rapids City Council member.

Before the election, Utke said he plans to bring a focus on updates to the state's financial systems when the Legislature convenes next year.

Specifically, Utke said he’ll push for both tax and regulatory reforms for a “tax structure that respects the taxpayer and common sense regulations to stimulate economic growth in our state.”

Additionally, he said he'll prioritize making reforms to MNsure, the state's health exchange, and alterations to Minnesota's health care overall.

Skoe, a 62-year-old farm owner who was elected to the Senate in 2003, also ran his campaign with fiscal issues as a priority.

The goal, Skoe said, would have been to create bipartisan, widespread tax relief initiatives, such as tax credits for parents and students paying off student loans and a reduction in the statewide business property tax for small businesses.