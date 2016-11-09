Olson defeats Vene in County Commission race

All five of the district's precincts reported results by 12:55 a.m. Wednesday.

During the campaign, both candidates listed health services as their top priority.

Vene, for example, said the county needs to work to remedy the prescription drug and substance abuse problems facing its residents.

"We need to facilitate getting people with abuse issues out of jail and into treatment and housing facilities and in-home therapy to remedy their addictions," said Vene, a U.S. Army Veteran who was first elected to the county seat in 2004.

Olson, 41, who represents Bemidji's Ward 4 on the council and serves on the Greater Bemidji Joint Planning Board, said he would support work to improve mental health services in the county, while also creating diversion programs to prevent those with mental illnesses from going to jails.

Olson, who is co-owner of the Wild Hare Bistro, said another goal on the county board would be to open up the commission meeting to the public more than they currently are.

Additionally, Vene, 77, a BSU graduate and the retired former superintendent of the Northwest Minnesota Juvenile Center, said he would continue a lobbying effort at the state capital to obtain funding for a veterans home in Beltrami County that would serve northwestern Minnesota.

Both candidates have also stated recently that maintaining the county's infrastructure is a key matter. At a September election forum, Vene said the county has a need for a comprehensive statewide infrastructure plan while Olson noted that he brings experience dealing with road maintenance from his city role.