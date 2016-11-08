Two injured in crash with logging truck just west of Bemidji

A 70-year-old Bemidji woman and a 61-year-old Indiana woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries after the semitrailer, which was traveling west on U.S. Highway 2 at about mile marker 109, turned north at Hart Lane Northwest at about 3:13 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol. A Honda Accord driven by the Bemidji woman struck the logs on the semitrailer, injuring the car’s driver and passenger.

Both injured parties were taken to the Sanford Bemidji Medical Centeri. The driver of the semitrailer, a 77-year-old Cass Lake man, was not injured the crash, the report said.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department also assisted at the scene.