Two local students in video contest on solar energy

The video focuses on solar energy in Minnesota and an interview with Roger Garton, a local solar expert who works at Otter Tail Power Co. The video is titled “"Solar Energy in Minnesota" by Noah Johnson. To vote for the video and view other videos in the contest, visit http://contests.mncerts.org/submit-and-vote/?contest=videos. Voting ends today. Noah is in seventh grade at Bemidji Middle School and Reed is a fourth-grade student at Schoolcraft Learning Community. If Noah and Reed win the contest, they plan to donate their winnings to Great River Rescue in Bemidji.