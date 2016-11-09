Give to the Max through Nov. 17 at Boys and Girls Club

Last year, on Give to the Max Day, $10,000 were raised for Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area. This year, your gift will be doubled up to $10,000 for all gifts made through midnight on Nov. 17. Give online at bgcbemidji.org and at the club; or go to Lueken’s Village Foods from 5 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 17. The club will also be open until 8 p.m. that day as well.

Annually, Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area provides after-school and summer programs to more than 575 youth, ages 6-18, plus teen nights year round.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area is located at 1600 Minnesota Ave. For more information, see www.bgcbemidji.org or call (218) 444-4171.