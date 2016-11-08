Saturday Science set for Nov. 19

BEMIDJI -- Saturday Science, presented by Headwaters Science Center, will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 19 at the center, 413 Beltrami Ave. NW. The program will be lead by Ashley Lundin and focus on amazing eye and comparing animal eyes. The presentation will include a short introduction and an interactive activity. The program is appropriate for preschool children and older. Families encouraged to attend.

Saturday Science is included with paid admission to the Headwaters Science Center exhibit floor and free for members. Saturday Science takes place on the third Saturday of the month.