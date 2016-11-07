BSU fires head football coach Tesch

“I want to thank the Bemidji community for the opportunity to coach this great program for two decades,” Tesch said in a statement released Monday.

The coach was unceremoniously removed of his duties two days before the football team’s first game, and staff at his university and union provided little details about the reasons for his departure. University staff would only disclose that Tesch was an employee there, and that a complaint against him was “open.”

Tesch and two union lawyers broke the weeks-long silence last week, when the coach conducted a series of interviews with Bemidji-area news outlets, including the Pioneer. He said he was placed on leave after using a racial slur during a preseason practice. The football team banded together and said they wouldn’t play for him as long as he was the coach there, Tesch said. He was placed on leave later that day and has been in professional limbo ever since.

BSU spokesperson Scott Faust did not immediately return a request for comment. He had confirmed that Tesch was still a university employee shortly before the union announced the coach’s termination.

