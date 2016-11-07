Open house to show artwork by veterans
BEMIDJI -- The walls of the Bemidji Veterans Clinic are now decorated with art that is appropriately created by veterans.
Dr. Bill Petersen, a family physician at the clinic, began the initiative two years ago and now has more than 30 pieces. The collection includes photographs, sculptures, carvings, water colors, stained glass, poetry and more.
The art will be on display and open to the public on Veterans Day, Friday, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Bemidji Veterans Clinic, 705 Fifth St. NW. Some of the artists, who are from Bemidji, Bagley, Park Rapids and more, will be at the event. Refreshments will be served.
“We invite the public to come and share the art, see that veterans have lots of creativity,” Petersen said. “They have a lot to say about themselves from the inside.”
Each piece is display with the name of the veteran and their branch of service. Petersen also photographed some of the artists in their own environments for the project.