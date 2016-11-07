Open house to show artwork by veterans

The art will be on display and open to the public on Veterans Day, Friday, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Bemidji Veterans Clinic, 705 Fifth St. NW. Some of the artists, who are from Bemidji, Bagley, Park Rapids and more, will be at the event. Refreshments will be served.

“We invite the public to come and share the art, see that veterans have lots of creativity,” Petersen said. “They have a lot to say about themselves from the inside.”

Each piece is display with the name of the veteran and their branch of service. Petersen also photographed some of the artists in their own environments for the project.