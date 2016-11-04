Derek Kringen, owner of Lazy Jack's bar and grill, is planning on opening another establishment -- the Bunkhouse Bar and Grill -- in a few weeks at 1602 Bemidji Ave. N, a building that was formerly the Novo gastropub. Kringen plans for a soft opening sometime in December and the establishment will be dedicated to BSU.

"We want to help specify how important BSU is to this town and it will be nice to be able to help," Kringen said. "Every college has a place where students go for food and drinks, we want to be that one."

Lazy Jack's manager Teddy Murray said the Bunkhouse will feature food such as hamburgers, chicken sandwiches and hand cut fries while also serving breakfast items. Because of the range on its menu, Murray said the Bunkhouse will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Along with scheduling, the food was also a reason for the name Bunkhouse.

"The name was the hardest thing. We came up with Lazy Jack's and it took us 10 minutes. But we had been on this name for a month," Kringen said. "We ended up with the Bunkhouse, though, because at Lazy Jack's, we have the Bunkhouse Burger, which comes with an egg on it."

To go with the food options, Lazy Jack's co-manager Dan Haugan said the bar and grill will also feature 24 beers on tap and a walk-in cooler is being installed.

"It will be a place to get a quick breakfast, a spot for students to do homework or just a fun place to hang out and try some craft beers," Haugan said.

The new establishment will even have an in-house bakery to provide bread for both the businesses and cinnamon rolls for breakfast at the Bunkhouse, too.

For Kringen, the new venture has been a project a few years in the making.

"This gives us the best opportunity to expand and I think that area needs something like this," Kringen said. "I had always wanted to do something else and this is a good, unique opportunity. That building isn't that old, and it's perfect for BSU students."

To make it an exclusive spot for those attending the university, Kringen said the business is partnering with Beaver Pride, an organization supporting the university's athletics.

"We're working with them to get old black and white team photos and Beaver jerseys to hang up," Murray said. "Also, as part of the deal, 50 cents of all meal transactions will go to Beaver Pride for their scholarships and we plan to work with student athletes to help them with fundraising. Everything will be geared toward the college."

Before the current building that housed Novo was constructed, the location was home to the Maid-Rite Cafe.