Kid’s Kitchen program set for Friday

BEMIDJI -- A special Kid’s Kitchen, in collaboration with the City of Bemidji and Harmony Food Co-op, will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Harmony Food Co-op, 302 Irvine Ave. NW. The menu will consist of burritos, fresh fruit slices, and fresh squeezed lemonade. Youth, between 7 and 14 years of age, will learn how to use healthy ingredients to make a tasty meal. Register early as the program is limited to 20 participants. Cost is $10. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call with questions at (218) 333-1850.