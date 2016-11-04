Accused kidnapper’s mother dismissed guardianship petition

The notice, which reads, in part, “COMES NOW petitioner, Teri Kinn, by and through her attorney, Mark Wangberg...and gives notice that the above-entitled cause of action is hereby dismissed,” was filed Oct. 31. Judge John Melbye signed the order dismissing the petition Friday.

A petitioner is allowed to dismiss a petition at any time as long as the other party has not responded.

Kinn’s mother filed a petition on Oct. 27 asking to be appointed her 33-year-old son’s guardian due to recent changes in his his behavior, including weight loss and an inability to speak or perform other functions.

Kinn was arrested June 23 and charged with kidnapping the 5-year-old, who disappeared from a mobile home fire June 22, where a woman was found dead underneath a mattress with her arms bound. The girl was found alive on property belonging to Kinn’s brother.

Melbye declined to appoint Kinn’s mother as Kinn’s guardian without a hearing and scheduled one for Nov. 9. It has since been cancelled. At an omnibus hearing regarding the kidnapping and sexual assault charges Judge Shari Schluchter ordered that Kinn’s competency be evaluated.

Kinn’s mother’s attorney, Mark Wangberg, declined to comment, saying that the public does not need to know about the guardianship issue.

Kinn is no longer listed on the Beltrami County Jail Roster, though there is no indication that he has bailed himself out or posted a bond.