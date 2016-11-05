Bemidji Public Library starts children’s book club

The first meeting will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the library, 509 America Ave. NW. Children and parents are invited to pick up a copy of Grace Lin’s “Where the Mountain Meets the Moon” at the library for the December discussion. Children can attend with a parent or alone. At the inaugural meeting, attendees will pick a name and logo for the reading group. Readers do not need to have finished the book in order to attend the discussion.