    First National donates to Ronald McDonald House

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 6:10 a.m.
    Pictured from left to right are Jackie Matheny, McDonalds representative; Chelsea Bennett, Ashley Doyea, Lori Haines, Laura King, Anthony King and Liz Ledford, all First National Bank Bemidji Wellness Committee employees.

    First National Bank Bemidji employees celebrated Employee Stock Ownership Plan week during the week of Oct. 24-28. As a part of the celebration, bank employees gathered household and personal items for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House while their children are hospitalized for various reasons. The Fargo Ronald McDonald House was opened in December 1982. Donations of household and personal items help the organization support families of ill or injured children hospitalized for extended periods.

    Employees donated personal items such as deodorants, coffee, hand sanitizers, garbage bags, paper towels, diapers, cereal, plastic bags and storage containers, cleaning supplies, gift cards, postage stamps, bath towels, sheets, toothpaste and so much more. In addition to the donated items, employees donated over $600 in cash for the First National Bank Bemidji Wellness Committee to purchase additional items.

