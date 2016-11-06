Modern Woodmen of America donate to Senior Activity Center

The Modern Woodmen of America matched the proceeds of a special pancake breakfast and silent auction fundraiser held at the Senior Activity Center on Oct. 8. John Hellquist of Modern Woodmen of America presented the center with a check for $2,500 on Oct. 27. The money will go toward a remodeling project to remodel the rear entrance of the Senior Activity Center, including an automatic door opener. The project will improve the accessibility of the building for members and volunteers.