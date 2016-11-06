Persell honored as 'Legislator of the Year' by MARRCH

"At the Legislature, a big priority of mine has been to get help to those who might be in jeopardy of slipping through the cracks, and we've certainly seen the consequences of this with regard to those facing addiction," Persell said in a release. "I'm honored to receive this award from MARRCH for the work we've done together, and look forward to collaborating on other strategies in the future."

Persell was lauded for his work on a bill to expand the "duty to warn" to post-degree interns and practicum students in the instance of a threat of violence to themselves or others. The duty to report a threat in this situation has long been mandated for practicing drug and alcohol counselors, marriage and family counselors, psychologists and other professionals, but courts have ruled that interns and practicum students were not included under this.