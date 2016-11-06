Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Persell honored as 'Legislator of the Year' by MARRCH

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 7:20 a.m.
    Rep. John Persell, DFL - Bemidji, receives the Minnesota Association of Resources for Recovery and Chemical Health "Legislator of the Year" Award during the organization's annual conference held this week at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.

    Rep. John Persell, DFL-Bemidji, was recently recognized as "Legislator of the Year" by the Minnesota Association of Resources for Recovery and Chemical Health (MARRCH) at its annual conference held in St. Paul.

    "At the Legislature, a big priority of mine has been to get help to those who might be in jeopardy of slipping through the cracks, and we've certainly seen the consequences of this with regard to those facing addiction," Persell said in a release. "I'm honored to receive this award from MARRCH for the work we've done together, and look forward to collaborating on other strategies in the future."

    Persell was lauded for his work on a bill to expand the "duty to warn" to post-degree interns and practicum students in the instance of a threat of violence to themselves or others. The duty to report a threat in this situation has long been mandated for practicing drug and alcohol counselors, marriage and family counselors, psychologists and other professionals, but courts have ruled that interns and practicum students were not included under this.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalJohn PersellMinnesota Association of Resources for Recovery and Chemical Health
    Advertisement