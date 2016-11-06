Operation Round Up awards $39,391 to community programs

Operation Round Up is a charitable program for electric cooperatives and is designed to give members a means of working together to use their small change to make a big impact in their local communities, a release said.

The Trust Board, made up of five volunteers, meets quarterly to review applications for grants and disburse funds. The funding guidelines are as follows: community service, economic development, education and youth and environment. The next quarterly application deadline is Dec. 31. Grant applications are available at the Beltrami Electric office or online at www.beltramielectric.com.

Pictured seated are James Hess, Bemidji Area Schools; Brandon Mustful, Great River Rescue; Jim and Karen Corcoran, Friends of the Big Bog State Park; Joan Moorhead, Laporte School; Ginny Kurtzweg, Bemidji Early Childhood Initiative; Tammy Rogers and Luke Rogers, Civil Air Patrol/Northland Composite Squadron. Pictured standing are Tony Petrie, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office K9; Paul Yule, Susan Hazard, Pet Fixers;Darlene Morgenstern-Loch, Lutheran Social Services Senior Nutrition; Diane Huberty, Red Lake High School, Kelly Hanks, Bemidji Public Library; Sarah Markert, Community Resource Connections; Ray Ritchie, Confidence Learning Center; Lavon Weidenborner, Northome School PTO; Karen Holstein Bedeau, Northwoods Caregivers; Mary Knox-Johnson, Northern Artist Association/Gallery North; Barbara Pavek, Society of St. Vincent de Paul; Kristine Cannon, Bemidji Community Theater; Larry Ellingson, Adult Day Services; Jean Christensen, Minnesota Thrive Initiative; Kim Williams, Show Choirs of Bemidji; Carlyne and Rich Raymond, Hope Lutheran Church; Jack Judkins, Bemidji Community Food Shelf; Beltrami Electric Cooperative Trust Board Members Michelle Sand, Sharon Lembke.