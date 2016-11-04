Search
    Blackduck volleyball comes to a close, falling to Red Lake County Central

    By Audrey Zimmerman Today at 11:30 a.m.
    Maddie Cease jumps up to prevent RLCC from spiking the ball on Oct. 27. (Audrey Zimmerman - The American)1 / 2
    Kayla Hentges makes a serve against Cass Lake-Bena on Oct. 11. (Audrey Zimmerman - The American)2 / 2

    The Lady Drakes’ volleyball season came to a bitter end against Red Lake County Central last night in Blackduck. The Mustangs (7-18) defeated the Drakes (9-14) 3-0 to advance to the next round of the playoffs, taking on Win-E-Mac at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 at BSU.

    “It’s tough when you’re going into the playoffs and you get a little bit intimidated,” said Blackduck head coach Cherry Brands after the game. “They’re still a young team and they just have to believe in themselves.”

    Throughout the season, Brands has praised her team, especially senior captains Michaela Sparby and Maddie Cease.

    “We’ll really miss our two seniors next year but they did a great job of guiding these girls and I think they’ve imprinted the footsteps for next year.”

    Brands said she hopes to continue instilling a sense of confidence in her players next year.

    “They’ve done a great job of starting to read and be good at defense and being strong on their hits,” she said. “They’ve improved a lot. I’m really happy and proud of them.”

    Audrey Zimmerman

    Audrey Zimmerman is a reporter for the Blackduck American, covering everything from high school sports to City Council meetings. She graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in May 2015 and joined the Pioneer staff the following February. She also contributes to the Pioneer, reporting on local goings-on and events. 

    azimmerman@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9795
