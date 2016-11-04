“It’s tough when you’re going into the playoffs and you get a little bit intimidated,” said Blackduck head coach Cherry Brands after the game. “They’re still a young team and they just have to believe in themselves.”

Throughout the season, Brands has praised her team, especially senior captains Michaela Sparby and Maddie Cease.

“We’ll really miss our two seniors next year but they did a great job of guiding these girls and I think they’ve imprinted the footsteps for next year.”

Brands said she hopes to continue instilling a sense of confidence in her players next year.

“They’ve done a great job of starting to read and be good at defense and being strong on their hits,” she said. “They’ve improved a lot. I’m really happy and proud of them.”