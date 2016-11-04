Letter to the Editor: In support of Senator Rod Skoe

For example, Senator Skoe with other Senators tried to fix the health care insurance during the 2016 legislative session. It was blocked by the House that refused to consider any easy fix before the election. The Republican controlled House wants to return to a free market system where people will again be denied coverage. And that certainly will require those 5% of people who now have to shop for coverage and even higher rates than currently projected and then to even lose their tax credits and subsidies. And these Republicans certainly do not want their insurer contributors audited. Discovery of outrageous profits made by these health care insurers allowing outrageous salaries for their CEO’s and Boards of Directors would not look good .

That financial exploitation of the main street taxpayers also covers taking money away from other needed programs like school districts and colleges. It includes wage theft by subjecting home care workers to audits to deny earnings even while they are not even paid a livable wage for providing quality home care in the first place. Roads and bridges are deteriorating but these Wall Street supporting Republicans do not care. Even local taxes will go up with their refusal to fund Local Government Aid (LGA’s) from the State general fund.

Rod Skoe has consistently opposed all of this Republican financial exploitation. He wants to protect individual freedoms and assure social and economic fairness. Each voter of District 2 needs to vote and needs to be very aware of this outside money rigging this election to defeat the best Senator District 2 has had in a long time. Ignore those last minute Republican “We stand for…” misinformation adds. Everyone needs to get out and vote for Senator Rod Skoe

Erwin “Erv” Rud