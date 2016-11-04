He supports NAFTA and the TransPacific Partnership, is a member of the Council of Foreign Relations. He worked for the CIA and Investment Banking Division of Goldman Sachs. He became the chief policy director of the House Republican Conference. He accepts the scientific consensus on climate change (would increase investment in technologies that can help us limit and decrease our carbon emissions.)

The NeverTrump plan is for McMullin to win Utah, and possibly another state or two shorting both Mrs. Bill Clinton and Donald Trump of enough electoral votes so that the House of Representatives would chose the president, Evan McMullin.

Evan McMullin appears very much like most of the Washington republicans that are unwilling to send a bill to Obama’s desk and have it vetoed. They think that it is better to just keep giving in to democrats and Obama, carefully watching that their votes are not tied to candidates up for re-election.

As Trump says, it is time to drain the swamp. A vote for Evan McMullin will help ensure a Mrs. Bill Clinton win or a status quo in government, including a continuation of Obamacare, then onto the single payer system of health care.

What our nation cannot afford is a status quo when one Supreme Court Justice (Justice Antonin Scalia) will be replaced immediately and very possibly up to four more very soon.

Jan Geerdes

Blackduck