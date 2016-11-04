Blackduck Senior Center honors Rodger and Ruth Rieger

They were both very active in the community until they both had health issues. Rodger was diagnosed with cancer and Ruth with Parkinson's disease. Rodger retired from EAPC in Bemidji and spent his time helping everyone in the community. They both were active in the Blackduck Senior Center & Zion Lutheran Church. Rodger was a great carpenter and could build anything by just looking at it, and was kept busy helping friends. They both loved to play cards, eat out and take trips. They especially loved to take rides around the area sightseeing.

When they could not be at home any longer, they moved into the Blackduck Nursing Home, where they both made many more friends.

Rodger passed away in July and Ruth now lives in Grand Forks, N.D., near her family. They are gone from Blackduck, but never will be forgotten, the Senior Center said in a release.