Veteran’s Day dinner and concert at Blackduck High School

The program is dedicated to all of the Blackduck Area Veterans.

The Color Guard of the local Veteran and Auxiliary organizations will provide a military program in conjunction with the high school’s fall concert, featuring both vocal and instrumental music, under the direction of Jeff Weaver and Becky Haugen. Patriotic pieces along with other concert numbers will be performed and everyone is invited to attend free of charge. Veterans are especially invited and encouraged to attend for special recognition.

A Veterans Day Dinner will be served starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at the Blackduck Senior Center, sponsored by Blackduck American Legion Auxiliary Unit #372. All Veterans eat free, the public is invited and a free will donation will be accepted. The meatloaf dinner will be served from 5-6:30, allowing time for people to get from the Senior Center to the Veterans Day Program and Concert at the Blackduck High School.